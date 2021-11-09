Ammo Maker Wants To Void $7.5M Metal Warning Jury Verdict

By Lauraann Wood (November 9, 2021, 8:21 PM EST) -- Defense gear maker Safariland LLC is urging an Illinois federal judge to either reverse or significantly reduce a SWAT officer's $7.5 million award from a jury that found the company failed to warn consumers its TKO breaching rounds must hit metal to disintegrate on contact. Safariland and its subsidiary Defense Technology Corp. of America argued Monday they're entitled to judgment despite a jury's September verdict for DuPage County SWAT officer David Hakim because Safariland's evidence at trial proved they properly warned consumers their breaching rounds must strike metal at a critically precise 45-degree angle to disable doors, as advertised. Evidence also...

