Feds To Appeal Ex-Mayor's Corruption, Tax Fraud Acquittals

By Brian Dowling (November 8, 2021, 5:22 PM EST) -- Prosecutors plan to appeal a Massachusetts federal judge's decision tossing part of a former mayor's conviction on corruption and tax fraud charges, according to a Monday filing. The brief notice comes about a month after former Fall River Mayor Jasiel F. Correia II filed papers outlining his plan to appeal the six-year prison sentence a federal judge handed him for the "corrosive" crime of forcing marijuana businesses to pay bribes in order to open. Neither Correia nor prosecutors have filed briefs in their respective appeals. A jury convicted Correia after a two-week trial in May. He was charged with fleecing investors in a smartphone app...

