Ex-Dechert Clients Mostly Lose Privilege Bid In Bribery Fight

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (November 8, 2021, 6:09 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has ordered Dechert LLP to turn over documents sought in foreign proceedings over an alleged Iraqi bribery scheme, ruling that two of the law firm's former clients haven't shown the documents are privileged. U.S. District Judge R. Barclay Surrick said in a ruling Friday that while Gergi B. Youssef and Mansour Farid Succar attempted to assert English Legal Advice Privilege to shield documents connected to their purchase of homes in the United Kingdom that were allegedly used as bribes, they "offer nothing more than the opinion of their American attorney and select citations to opinions from the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS