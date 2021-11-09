$18M AMC Stock Fraud Deal Gets Initial Ok

By Katryna Perera (November 9, 2021, 5:29 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge granted preliminary approval to an $18 million deal resolving claims between movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and a class of investors who accused the company of hiding details about certain acquisitions in the lead-up to its 2017 secondary public offering. In her Monday order, U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan said she found that the settlement was the result of arms-length and non-collusive negotiations, that it eliminates the risks of continued litigation, does not provide preferential treatment to the lead plaintiffs or provide "excessive compensation" to the class counsel, and has "no obvious deficiencies."...

