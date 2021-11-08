Travis Scott Concert Disaster Mobilizes Texas Plaintiffs Attys

By Y. Peter Kang (November 8, 2021, 11:06 PM EST) -- Texas plaintiffs attorneys wasted no time in filing more than 16 suits against organizers of the Astroworld music festival in Houston after eight concertgoers died and scores more were injured on Friday, reflecting efforts to preserve evidence and the perception that concert promoter giant Live Nation is in a tight spot given the circumstances of the case, experts said. The injured attendees, who allege they were trampled and crushed when Travis Scott — real name Jacques Webster II — took the stage and the crowd rushed forward, were among the more than 50,000 people who attended the music festival at NRG...

