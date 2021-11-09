Consumers Say Pipeline Co. Can't Escape Lax Security Suit

By Clark Mindock (November 9, 2021, 8:39 PM EST) -- Consumers are pushing back on Colonial Pipeline Co.'s effort to dodge a suit claiming inadequate cybersecurity defenses led to a ransomware attack that shuttered the petroleum pipeline for several days, arguing the case isn't preempted by federal law. The consumers on Monday countered an effort by the pipeline company to have the Georgia federal court suit dismissed, saying that the business had a duty to maintain adequate cybersecurity and that federal approvals for the pipeline didn't undermine that responsibility. They said that while federal regulators like the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission broadly regulate pipelines, they don't regulate the installation and maintenance...

