United Workers Can't Ground Airline's Vaccine Mandate

By Craig Clough (November 8, 2021, 10:41 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge refused to grant a preliminary injunction against United Airlines' COVID-19 vaccine mandate sought by a proposed class of employees with religious and medical exemptions, saying Monday that although he sympathized with the workers, there was no evidence they would suffer irreparable harm by being placed on unpaid leave. U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman wrote in his order that after granting the exemptions, "United offered these exempted employees the 'accommodation' of indefinite unpaid leave." The workers offered a number of reasons they could suffer irreparable harm as a result, including facing the "impossible choice" of choosing between employment and...

