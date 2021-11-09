MLB Teams Ask 9th Circ. To Revive Virus Coverage Fights

By Max Jaeger (November 9, 2021, 4:52 PM EST) -- Five Major League Baseball teams urged the Ninth Circuit on Monday to reverse a key ruling and let California state courts define "physical loss or damage" in a COVID-19 insurance dispute that threatens to undermine their own coverage-denial lawsuits. A group of Major League Baseball teams in California says an appeal panel incorrectly upheld a federal judge's conclusion that a policy virus exclusion bars coverage for COVID-19 losses. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) The Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, Oakland A's and San Diego Padres said in a joint amicus brief that the appeal panel incorrectly upheld U.S. District Judge...

