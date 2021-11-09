Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Theranos Lab Chief Doubted Holmes' 'Implausible' Takes

By Dorothy Atkins (November 9, 2021, 9:46 PM EST) -- Theranos' fourth and final lab director testified in the criminal fraud trial of former CEO Elizabeth Holmes on Tuesday that within weeks of being hired, he discovered that Theranos had "global" quality control problems and found the various explanations Holmes offered "implausible."

During his direct examination, Dr. Kingshuk Das recalled that after reviewing Theranos' data and lab practices, he concluded in the spring of 2016 that Theranos' blood-testing devices were nonperforming "from the very beginning."

When he told Holmes, she offered an "alternative explanation" that the problem was not an "instrument failure per se, but a failure of quality control and...

