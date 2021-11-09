Resolving Asbestos Suits Faster In The Pandemic And Beyond

By Lisa Oberg (November 9, 2021, 4:45 PM EST) -- Earlier this year, just as it appeared that the courts were going to be able to reopen for trials in civil cases, and some semblance of normalcy in asbestos litigation would return, the delta variant wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. Many courts were forced to put the anticipated return to normalcy on pause. As just one example of what has been happening to asbestos trial dockets around the country, in Northern California, many trial dates in asbestos cases have simply been continued indefinitely, with a trickle of cases being tried either remotely, or with all participants masked and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS