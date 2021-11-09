Fed. Circ. Upholds Roche's Win In Cancer Therapy IP Review

By Andrew Karpan (November 9, 2021, 11:10 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday affirmed the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's invalidation of cancer therapy patent claims that a Roche cancer research lab challenged, ordering the board to rethink the sole claim it had upheld. After hearing oral arguments during its session last month, a three-judge panel at the appeals court largely signed off on a collection of decisions handed down from the PTAB last year in Roche Holding-owned Foundation Medicine's efforts to challenge claims in four patents owned by a Texas biotech company called Caris MPI Inc. "Considering the intrinsic evidence and the broadest reasonable interpretation standard, the board...

