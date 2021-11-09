Union Pacific Argues Free Speech Should End Cancer Suits

By Michelle Casady (November 9, 2021, 6:13 PM EST) -- Union Pacific Railroad Co. has asked a Texas appellate court to apply a state free speech law to bring an end to a lawsuit brought by several Houston residents alleging the railroad misrepresented the threat of cancer-causing soil and groundwater contaminants. Union Pacific filed its brief with the Fourteenth Court of Appeals in Houston on Monday, two months after Houston's other appellate court, the First Court of Appeals, rejected the same argument in another lawsuit over the same allegations of creosote contamination. The railroad argues that the Texas Citizens Participation Act — an anti-SLAPP law with an early dismissal mechanism meant...

