Okla. High Court Overturns J&J's $465M Opioid Defeat

By Jeff Overley (November 9, 2021, 11:54 AM EST) -- The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a $465 million opioid verdict against Johnson & Johnson, finding that the landmark award rested on an improper expansion of state law. The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a $465 million verdict against Johnson & Johnson that Judge Thad Balkman, shown in 2019, had awarded to the state after a landmark opioid trial. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File) In a 28-page decision, the Sooner State's high court found that the nine-figure award in 2019, given after the nation's first opioid crisis trial, was untenable because it relied on an inappropriate understanding of "public nuisance" law,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS