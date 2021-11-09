Freezer Maker Can't Get Redo Of $15M Verdict Over Embryos

By Jonathan Capriel (November 9, 2021, 7:52 PM EST) -- A California federal court said Monday there is no reason to overturn a $15 million jury verdict against Chart Industries Inc., which was found responsible for the destruction of harvested eggs and embryos stored in a defective freezer, finding the plaintiffs' "trauma and anguish" drove jurors to that dollar amount. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley denied Chart's request for a new trial and its motion for judgment as a matter of law. The freezer maker argued there were a myriad of issues that warrant a new trial, including misconduct on the part of the plaintiffs' attorneys and erroneous evidentiary rulings....

