Newspaper Co. Sues Google, Facebook Over Ad Monopoly

By Humberto J. Rocha (November 10, 2021, 5:01 PM EST) -- A Georgia local newspaper company has sued Google and Facebook in federal court, claiming the tech giants' monopolistic behavior and control over digital advertising markets has directly hurt it. Rome News Media LLC filed a complaint in Georgia federal court made available Tuesday, alleging that both Google and Facebook operate a noncompetitive duopoly of the digital advertising market that makes it more and more difficult for newspapers to survive due to substantial losses from their advertising revenues. "There is no longer a competitive market in which newspapers can fairly compete for online advertising revenue. Google has vertically integrated itself, through hundreds...

