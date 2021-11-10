Washington State Benefits Law Trumped By ERISA, Suit Says

By Abby Wargo (November 10, 2021, 7:27 PM EST) -- A handful of businesses and workers filed a proposed class action arguing that a new Washington state benefits program, paid for by withholding funds from employees' paychecks, is preempted by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and at odds with federal age discrimination law. Employers Pacific Bells LLC, BrunswikSt. LLC and WOW Distributing Inc., as well as six individual employees, filed suit in Seattle federal court taking aim at the Long-Term Services and Support Trust Fund, which directs employers in the Evergreen State to take out 58 cents per $100 of worker wages to pay into beginning on Jan. 1. The plaintiffs want...

