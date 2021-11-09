Independent Banks Led Tinder Valuation, Match Tells Jury

By Stewart Bishop (November 9, 2021, 10:14 PM EST) -- An attorney for Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp and Match Group Inc. on Tuesday pushed back against Tinder founders' claims that they were cheated out of their fair stake in the company through a rigged valuation, saying independent banks made the call as to what the popular dating app was worth. On the second day of trial of a $2.5 billion suit before New York Supreme Court Justice Joel Cohen in Manhattan, an attorney for Match and its primary investor IAC, noted trial lawyer Bill Carmody of Susman Godfrey LLP, told jurors during openings that Tinder was fairly valued at $3 billion in...

