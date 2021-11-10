What Latest Build Back Better Draft Means For Green Energy

By Anne Loomis, Judy Kwok and Adam Kobos (November 10, 2021, 5:01 PM EST) -- On Nov. 3, the U.S. House of Representatives Rules Committee released a modified version of the budget reconciliation legislation, the Build Back Better Act, including Subtitle F, Green Energy. Before release of a prior version of the bill on Oct. 28, President Joe Biden announced a framework for the Build Back Better Act, reflecting the administration's negotiations with Democratic senators and representatives. The House approved a procedural measure on Nov. 5 that tees up the bill for a vote during the week of Nov. 15, following receipt of a cost analysis from the Congressional Budget Office. A group of House moderates...

