Golden State Warriors Settle Ex-Ticket Seller's Bias, Wage Suit

By Rachel Stone (November 10, 2021, 2:20 PM EST) -- The National Basketball Association's Golden State Warriors reached a deal with a former group ticket seller to resolve his lawsuit claiming the team fired him as punishment for claiming disability discrimination and alleging the team withheld pay and overtime. U.S. District Judge Susan Illston agreed in an order filed Tuesday in California federal court to dismiss Nicholas Smith's suit against the Warriors after the parties told the court on the same day that they'd come to a provisional settlement. "However, that if any party hereto certifies to this court … that settlement has not in fact occurred, the foregoing order shall be vacated,"...

