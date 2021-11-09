Sheppard Mullin Tapped For Probe Into Anaheim Ducks GM

By Hailey Konnath (November 9, 2021, 10:23 PM EST) -- The National Hockey League's Anaheim Ducks said Tuesday that they'd placed General Manager Bob Murray on administrative leave and had hired attorneys with Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP to conduct an investigation into "accusations of improper professional conduct." The Ducks said in a statement that the team recently learned of the allegations against Murray, who's also an executive vice president for the organization. The team enlisted Sheppard Mullin after conducting an internal review, it said. "Upon recommendation from their initial findings, we have decided to place Bob on administrative leave pending final results," the Ducks said. The organization declined to...

