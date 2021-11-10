Real Estate Rumors: Jon Samuel, Ryan, Kolter Land

By Andrew McIntyre (November 10, 2021, 7:58 PM EST) -- An entity managed by investor Jon Samuel has picked up a Coral Springs, Florida, warehouse for $15.7 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Wednesday. The deal is for 11711 W. Sample Road, a 105,183-square-foot warehouse, and the seller is an entity managed by investor Daniel Sinkoff, according to the report. A Ryan Cos. entity has sold an Amazon center in Bondurant, Iowa, for $75.9 million, Business Record reported Wednesday. The deal is for 2300 Shiloh Rose Parkway S.W., where Amazon leases space, and the buyer is New York-based 2300 Shiloh Rose Pkwy Property LLC, according to the report. Kolter Land...

