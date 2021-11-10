PwC, Investors Strike $14.9M Deal In Oil Co. Securities Suit

By Katryna Perera (November 10, 2021, 9:05 PM EST) -- Investors and PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditing Company SA asked a judge on Tuesday for preliminary approval of a $14.9 million partial settlement that would resolve claims against PwC Greece in a suit that accuses marine fuel company Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. and its executives of distorting the company's accounts receivable by $200 million. In addition to a cash payment of $14.9 million, PwC Greece has agreed to cooperate in the case and produce certain documents as the litigation against the various non-settling defendants continues, according to Tuesday's memo. The investors' allegations against Aegean were launched in June 2018 and accused the company...

