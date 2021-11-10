Ex-McKinsey Partner Charged With Insider Trading On Goldman Deal

By Al Barbarino (November 10, 2021, 12:23 PM EST) -- A McKinsey & Company partner was charged Wednesday with insider trading around Goldman Sachs' planned $2.24 billion acquisition of digital lender GreenSky, according to federal prosecutors. Puneet Dikshit, 40, one of the lead McKinsey partners advising Goldman on the acquisition, used material, nonpublic information to reap $450,000 in profits when he traded GreenSky call options between approximately July 26 and Sept. 15 of this year, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. The U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which filed a parallel complaint, did not name McKinsey specifically, but...

