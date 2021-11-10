Firm Wasn't Cleared To Ask To Toss FDCPA Suit, Judge Says

By Bill Wichert (November 10, 2021, 8:58 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Wednesday erased Selip & Stylianou LLP's bid to throw out a proposed class action alleging it sought to collect an excess amount from a debtor, saying the law firm improperly filed the motion without first seeking court approval. U.S. Magistrate Judge James B. Clark III issued an order terminating the firm's summary judgment motion after finding that Selip & Stylianou launched it on Tuesday in violation of a June 2020 pretrial scheduling order, which held that "any party intending to file a dispositive motion must first seek leave of the court by way of a...

