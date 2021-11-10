7th Circ. Blasts Bid To Cut $54M Bartlit Beck Arbitration Award

By Lauraann Wood (November 10, 2021, 6:16 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit seemed unconvinced Wednesday that it should reverse Bartlit Beck LLP's $54.6 million arbitration win in a fee dispute with casino billionaire Kazuo Okada, saying his decision to skip an earlier proceeding without exploring a remedy is "a big problem." The three-judge panel was skeptical of Okada's assertion during oral arguments that a lower court shouldn't have confirmed Bartlit Beck's award in their fee dispute because the panel denied him fundamental fairness by finding him in default and siding with the firm without first asking at least one question to probe the seriousness of medical issues that kept him...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS