Aviation Biz Says Safety Issues Merit Delay In C-Band Rollout

By Nadia Dreid (November 10, 2021, 5:12 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission needs to delay the deployment of 5G technologies in the C-band until it can be sure that the aerospace and aviation industries won't be put at risk by their new spectrum neighbors, the agency has been told. More than 20 organizations and companies wrote to the agency Friday, saying, "Aviation will not be able to maintain the current level of public safety and economic activity without support from the Biden-Harris administration and the implementation of mitigations by the cellular industry." "While we understand and support the importance of making spectrum available to enable next generation commercial wireless...

