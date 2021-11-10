Fed. Circ. Orders Albright To Transfer Another Patent Case

By Britain Eakin (November 10, 2021, 7:40 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday found once again that U.S. District Judge Alan Albright abused his discretion by denying the transfer of a patent case, saying this time that the Texas judge shouldn't have held onto Ravgen Inc.'s infringement suit against Quest Diagnostics Inc. over cell-free prenatal DNA testing technology. In a nonprecedential order, a three-judge panel ordered Judge Albright to transfer the case to the Central District of California, marking the latest decision from the appeals court faulting Judge Albright for erring in his transfer analysis and ordering him to transfer an infringement suit. The Federal Circuit and Judge Albright have been...

