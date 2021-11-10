Tech Giants Strike Out In Suit Attacking PTAB Denials

By Ryan Davis (November 10, 2021, 2:03 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday threw out a suit by Apple, Google and other tech companies challenging the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's practice of denying patent reviews due to looming trials in district court, ruling the case is barred by the America Invents Act. Northern District of California Judge Edward J. Davila granted a motion by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to dismiss the suit over the so-called NHK-Fintiv rule, finding that the case is precluded by an AIA provision stating that decisions on whether to institute inter partes review are "final and nonappealable." A 2016 U.S. Supreme...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS