4 Firms Steer Hackman JV's Kaufman Astoria Studios Buy

By Andrew McIntyre (November 10, 2021, 7:12 PM EST) -- A venture of Hackman Capital Partners and Square Mile Capital Management said Wednesday it purchased Kaufman Astoria Studios in New York with Gibson Dunn, Davis Polk, Simpson Thacher and Olshan Frome assisting on the deal. Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP guided Hackman and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP helped Square Mile, while Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP counseled Kaufman Astoria Studios on the matter. The deal is the latest transaction in a studio sector that's grown considerably over the past several years as more tech companies race to create original content and, in turn, need more...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS