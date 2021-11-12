7th Circ. Nixes $8M Verdict In Ex-Prisoner's Med Mal Suit

By Mike Curley (November 12, 2021, 3:06 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit has reversed a verdict finding $8 million in damages for an Illinois former inmate who alleged his Eighth Amendment rights were violated when a health care company delayed treatment leading to terminal liver cancer, saying he didn't show enough evidence to prove his constitutional rights were violated. In an 86-page opinion filed Wednesday, the panel majority undid the jury's finding that Wexford Health Sources Inc. and two of its doctors violated the Eighth Amendment's prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment in its treatment of William Dean, who was an inmate at Taylorville Correctional Center in Illinois, for which...

