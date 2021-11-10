Hotel In Versace Mansion Gets Split Virus Coverage Ruling

By Eli Flesch (November 10, 2021, 8:03 PM EST) -- The owners of a hotel in the former Versace Mansion in Miami lost out on a bid for business-interruption coverage for $3 million in pandemic losses, but a New York judge on Wednesday allowed them to proceed with a communicable disease coverage claim. Judge Barry Ostrager said the Villa Casa Casuarina owners weren't entitled to the business-interruption coverage because of "well settled" case law showing that unless a loss was caused by direct physical loss or damage, it wouldn't be a covered loss. The hotel and a connected Mediterranean restaurant were seeking coverage under a Zurich policy, but their effort fell...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS