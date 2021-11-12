Federal Gov't Dodges Most Claims In Stealth Tech Patent Suit

By Adam Lidgett (November 12, 2021, 6:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims has tossed multiple claims in a lawsuit alleging the federal government and several of its agencies are infringing a patent for detecting stealth objects like enemy aircraft, but stopped short of dismissing the case outright. Judge Kathryn C. Davis granted in part the government's motion to dismiss the infringement suit from JG Technologies LLC, which owns U.S. Patent No. 7,952,511. The decision, dated Oct. 29, was made public on Wednesday. The suit, filed in April 2020, said the government infringed by using the patent's inventions to detect aircraft, by using autonomous vehicles and by using...

