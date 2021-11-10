Workers Say UPS 'Old Boys' Club' Stifles Women's Careers

By Lauren Berg (November 10, 2021, 11:34 PM EST) -- In the United Parcel Service Inc.'s "old boys' club" work environment, female employees are paid less for the same work, face "dead end" opportunities and are denied the benefits of seniority given to their male colleagues, according to a proposed collective and class action filed Wednesday in California federal court. At UPS, women — particularly older women — are routinely denied opportunities to advance their careers and earn higher pay, they're often forced to work in the back and barred from working in the front of stores, and they are not paid on par with their seniority, according to the complaint...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS