Coal Plant Neighbors Say Georgia Power Pollutes Community

By Rosie Manins (November 12, 2021, 4:35 PM EST) -- Georgia Power Co. is accused of negligently building and operating the country's largest coal power plant, allowing deadly toxins to leach into the nearby environment, according to a trio of complaints recently removed to a Georgia federal court. The Atlanta-based company faces three separate, but related, lawsuits from a dozen residents of Juliette, Georgia, where it has operated the 12,000-acre Robert W. Scherer Power Plant since 1982. Georgia Power removed the cases Thursday to the Middle District of Georgia, from a state trial court in Monroe County, where they were filed in October. The plaintiffs claimed that Georgia Power buys from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS