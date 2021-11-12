Ex-JPMorgan VP Says She Was Fired For Spotting Red Flags

By Dean Seal (November 12, 2021, 5:40 PM EST) -- An attorney and former vice president for JPMorgan's anti-corruption compliance unit claims she was fired for flagging conduct that she believed put the bank in violation of agreements with federal prosecutors and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Shaquala Williams sued the bank in New York federal court Thursday for whistleblower retaliation, alleging that her managers were dismissive and hostile when she raised concerns about JPMorgan's anti-corruption program for personnel and non-client third parties. According to the complaint, Williams believed that the program failed to comply with a non-prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice and an SEC order related...

