Virtual Reality Theme Park Co. Sues For $45M Award

By Victoria McKenzie (November 15, 2021, 4:29 PM EST) -- Two Hollywood heavyweights planning to develop immersive "Westworld"-type virtual reality theme parks — including a Southeast Asian "sensual exotic journey" — have asked a California judge to uphold a $45 million award against their would-be partner after a joint venture went sour. In a petition filed Thursday in California federal court, former Dimension Films and Walden Media exec Cary Granat and visual effects artist Ed Jones said that Indigo Dragon Group Ltd. agreed to provide $45 million in funding for a joint venture they called "Culture Fusion." Granat and his partner opened a private arbitration proceeding in Los Angeles in July...

