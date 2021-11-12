Convicted Illumina Insider Trader Fights $4.5M Forfeiture

By Rachel Scharf (November 12, 2021, 7:25 PM EST) -- A San Diego speculator says an esoteric Manhattan court custom is threatening to saddle him with a $4.5 million forfeiture judgment after being convicted of insider trading on Illumina Inc. options and soliciting fake energy investments. Donald Blakstad, 62, was sentenced Nov. 3 to three years in prison and ordered to pay $669,000 in restitution after being convicted of parallel insider trading and investment fraud schemes. His attorney is now opposing the government's $4.5 million forfeiture request, arguing a miscommunication with prosecutors deprived Blakstad of his right to have the matter decided by the jury in the Southern District of New...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS