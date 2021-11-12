NY Office Tower Investor Says It Didn't Permit Ch. 11 Case

By Vince Sullivan (November 12, 2021, 5:33 PM EST) -- An investor in a New York office tower moved to dismiss the building owner's Delaware bankruptcy case, saying the debtor didn't have the authority to commence the Chapter 11 case and was doing so only to strip the investor's rights. In a motion filed late Thursday, 245 Park Member LLC said debtor PWM Property Management LLC had to ask for its permission as a preferred investor before the debtor could commence a Chapter 11 case for the building at 245 Park Avenue in midtown Manhattan, but no authorization was ever asked for. "The debtors never sought that consent, instead unilaterally commencing...

