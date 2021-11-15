Huntington Ingalls Strikes $2.8M Deal To End ERISA Suit

By Abby Wargo (November 15, 2021, 4:39 PM EST) -- Shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries has agreed to shell out $2.8 million to settle a proposed class action saying it violated federal benefits law by using outdated life expectancy data to shortchange participants on retirement benefits. Retiree Roger Herndon, the named plaintiff looking to represent a class of 1,400 former workers, asked a Virginia federal court on Friday to sign off on the $2.8 million pact aiming to wrap up the Employee Retirement Income Security Act case. "The settlement is fundamentally fair, adequate, and reasonable in light of the circumstances of this case and preliminary approval of the settlement is in the best interests...

