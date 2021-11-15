Robbins Geller To Lead DraftKings Investor Class Action

By Ivan Moreno (November 15, 2021, 3:02 PM EST) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Down LLP has beaten out five other firms vying to serve as lead counsel in two proposed securities class actions against DraftKings over a merger partner's alleged black-market dealings, according to a Friday order in Manhattan federal court. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer has tapped Robbins Geller to lead two separate proposed class actions by shareholders who claim they lost money after a Hindenburg Research report alleged that SBTech, which merged with DraftKings, earned half its revenue from banned markets. Both lawsuits say that DraftKings' executives, who are also named individually in the complaints, concealed how...

