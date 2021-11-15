Goldman Investors Seek Cert In 1MDB Fraud Scandal Suit

By Katryna Perera (November 15, 2021, 7:01 PM EST) -- A group of Goldman Sachs investors asked a New York federal judge to certify their proposed class and accept their recommendation for class representative and counsel in a suit over the multibillion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Berhad fraud scandal. According to Friday's memorandum, the lead plaintiff, Swedish pension fund manager Sjunde AP-Fonden, also known as AP7, sought to certify a class that includes all persons and entities who purchased or acquired Goldman common stock from Oct. 29, 2014, through Dec. 14, 2018. In their memo, AP7 argued that the class meets all the requirements of numerosity, typicality, commonality, and adequacy of representation....

