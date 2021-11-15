Real Estate Rumors: Elion Partners, QuisLex, Synovus Bank

By Andrew McIntyre (November 15, 2021, 6:48 PM EST) -- Elion Partners has picked up a Miami Gardens, Florida, warehouse for $11.35 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Monday. The deal is for 1600 N.W. 165th St., a 64,377-square-foot property, and the seller is an entity managed by investors Ronny Beda and Abe Franco, according to the report. AKF Group has subleased 23,000 square feet in New York from QuisLex, a legal services provider, Commercial Observer reported on Monday. The engineering consultant is subleasing space at 200 Liberty St., which is owned by Brookfield Property Partners, according to the report. Synovus Bank has loaned $30 million for a Davie,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS