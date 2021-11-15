Oil Executive Gets 3 Years In Revenue-Pumping Scheme

By Max Jaeger (November 15, 2021, 7:16 PM EST) -- A former Texas oilfield executive was sentenced by a federal judge Monday to three years in prison for his role in a scheme to fraudulently pump up company revenue by tens of millions of dollars and siphon off a cut for himself, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Former SAExploration Holdings Inc. CEO Jeffrey Hastings had asked U.S. District Court Judge Gregory H. Woods in New York for three years of home confinement. The government said the nonbinding federal guidelines' statutory maximum sentence of 10 years was "unwarranted" and instead asked for a "substantial sentence of imprisonment." Hastings, of Anchorage, Alaska, and...

