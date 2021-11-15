MGM Inks $12.5M Wage Deal With Casino Workers In NJ, Md.

By Hailey Konnath (November 15, 2021, 8:41 PM EST) -- MGM Resorts International has agreed to pay $12.5 million to settle class claims it paid about 2,600 casino workers in New Jersey and Maryland less than minimum wage by improperly claiming a tip credit without notice, according to a motion for preliminary approval of the deal filed in New Jersey federal court on Friday. The deal would resolve two related suits brought by table games dealers at Borgata Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and MGM National Harbor Casino and Hotel in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Plaintiffs Maria D. Maldonado and Laura A. Day, who earned sub-minimum wage plus tips,...

