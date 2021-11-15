Muslim School Can't Undo Immigration Defeat, 2nd Circ. Says

By Christopher Cole (November 15, 2021, 8:27 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit ruled Monday that an Islamic school and Iranian teacher cannot seek to reverse the Trump administration's revocation of her immigrant worker visa in federal court because it lacks jurisdiction. In a per curiam decision, a three-judge panel upheld a lower court decision tossing the suit, in which both the teacher and school claimed that the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services wrongly pulled her work petition in 2017, almost four years after the government approved it. According to USCIS when it made the decision four years ago, the Iranian native and citizen, Simin Nouritajer, did not have the...

