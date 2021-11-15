Feds Say Turkish Steel Refund Suit Jumped The Gun

By Grace Dixon (November 15, 2021, 6:02 PM EST) -- The federal government urged the U.S. Court of International Trade to toss a suit challenging its refusal to exclude 19 shipments of Turkish steel pipe from steep national security tariffs, saying the suit is premature given that the shipments haven't been liquidated yet. Turkish steel pipe maker Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret AS had alleged that U.S. Customs and Border Protection owes it refunds for 50% tariffs paid on the pipes used to construct the Gulf Coast Express Pipeline, which it says were eligible for an exclusion for products the domestic industry is unable to supply on its own....

