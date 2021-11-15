Detention Officers Want Out Of Ex-Detainee's Neglect Suit

By Grace Dixon (November 15, 2021, 8:01 PM EST) -- Three detention facility officers urged a Florida federal judge to toss claims against them in a former immigrant detainee's suit alleging he was denied proper medical care, saying the treatment he described doesn't amount to cruel and unusual punishment. Akima Global Services LLC officers Randy Bentacourt and Dario Dominguez and Lt. Colester Smith said that Alejandro Mugaburu's claims he was denied epilepsy medication, a disability badge and medical care do not meet the U.S. Supreme Court's high bar for cruel and unusual punishment because the alleged treatment did not involve deliberate indifference, substantial risk or serious harm. "As many courts have held,...

