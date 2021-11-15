Evanston Says It Shouldn't Pay Policyholders' Atty Fees

By Ben Zigterman (November 15, 2021, 8:37 PM EST) -- Evanston Insurance Co. told a New York federal judge that it should not have to pay for a property manager's attempt to force a defense in an underlying action, arguing that state law generally restricts awarding legal fees to policyholders who sue for coverage. Before the New York federal judge had accepted his magistrate judge's recommendation and ruled partially in favor of The Wentworth Group Inc. and its additional insureds, FS Project Management LLC and FirstService Residential New York Inc., they asked that attorney fees be granted as well. In its response Friday, Evanston accused the policyholders of hyperbole and said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS