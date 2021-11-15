Guarded Testimonies Limit Probe Of $400M Border Wall Deal

By Daniel Wilson (November 15, 2021, 2:35 PM EST) -- The Pentagon's internal watchdog was unable to substantiate allegations that former President Donald Trump improperly influenced a $400 million border wall contract, saying in a report released Monday that some officials stonewalled its investigation with limited testimony. The U.S. Department of Defense Office of Inspector General said that it did not unearth any evidence showing that contracting officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers failed to act in accordance with federal procurement laws and regulations when they solicited bids for roughly 31 miles of border bollard walls and related infrastructure near Yuma, Arizona, and then awarded the 2019 deal to Fisher Sand and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS