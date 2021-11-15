Gray TV Gains Federal Approval For $2.8B Meredith Merger

By Christopher Cole (November 15, 2021, 5:54 PM EST) -- Gray Television Inc. has gotten the green light to finish its planned $2.8 billion merger with Meredith Corp. after the Federal Communications Commission found the deal wouldn't run afoul of local media ownership rules. The FCC granted the approval in a letter Friday, saying it would allow the transfer of 16 station licenses from Meredith or one of its three wholly owned subsidiaries to Gray following a public-interest review of the transaction. The deal had faced some public objections, but the FCC said they lacked merit. Not only are the transfer applications consistent with the Communications Act, the commission said, but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS